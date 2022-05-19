Captona and South Jersey Industries acquire solar and storage facility in Massachusetts
May 19, 2022 9:07 AM ETSouth Jersey Industries, Inc. (SJI)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- Captona and South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) announce a fourth acquisition through Catamaran Renewables joint venture for a 5.66 MW Solar and 5.2MWh Storage facility in Agawam, Massachusetts.
- Prior to the acquisition, Catamaran's portfolio included Solar and Fuel Cell assets.
- Adding Storage to its portfolio, Catamaran further strengthens its commitment to decarbonization
- "Captona's partnership with South Jersey Industries continues to push the boundaries of the energy transition as we add new technologies to our fleet. Investments in base-load technologies that promote grid stability and positively impact the community are at the forefront of Captona's decarbonization mindset. We are excited for what 2022 has in store for our partnership as Catamaran continues to invest in and grow our Renewable Energy & Clean Fuel portfolio." remarks Izzet Bensusan, Captona's Managing Partner and Founder. "