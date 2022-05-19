Captona and South Jersey Industries acquire solar and storage facility in Massachusetts

  • Captona and South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) announce a fourth acquisition through Catamaran Renewables joint venture for a 5.66 MW Solar and 5.2MWh Storage facility in Agawam, Massachusetts.
  • Prior to the acquisition, Catamaran's portfolio included Solar and Fuel Cell assets.
  • Adding Storage to its portfolio, Catamaran further strengthens its commitment to decarbonization
  • "Captona's partnership with South Jersey Industries continues to push the boundaries of the energy transition as we add new technologies to our fleet. Investments in base-load technologies that promote grid stability and positively impact the community are at the forefront of Captona's decarbonization mindset. We are excited for what 2022 has in store for our partnership as Catamaran continues to invest in and grow our Renewable Energy & Clean Fuel portfolio." remarks Izzet Bensusan, Captona's Managing Partner and Founder. "
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.