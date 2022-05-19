CanSino COVID-19 vaccine granted WHO nod
May 19, 2022 9:07 AM ETCanSino Biologics Inc. (CASBF)By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor
- The World Health Organization (WHO) on Thursday issued an emergency use listing for a single-dose COVID-19 shot developed by China-based vaccine maker CanSino Biologics (OTCPK:CASBF).
- Convidecia vaccine, based on a modified human adenovirus expressing the spike S protein of the COVID-19 virus, is recommended for those aged 18 years and above at a 0.5ml dose, the global agency said.
- The vaccine has indicated 64% efficacy against symptomatic disease and 92% against severe COVID-19, the WHO added.
- CanSino (OTCPK:CASBF) recently received Chinese regulatory clearance to start clinical studies for an mRNA-based COVID-19 vaccine at a time when the country was battling a surge in COVID infections.
- Chinese financial and manufacturing hub Shanghai announced a gradual reopening of businesses on Sunday, ending weeks of a strict lockdown.