McDonald's finds a buyer for its business in Russia

May 19, 2022

McDonald"s Second Quarter Sales Up 57 Percent From Previous Year

Brandon Bell/Getty Images News

  • McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) announced that it entered into a sale and purchase agreement with existing licensee Alexander Govor to sell the entire restaurant portfolio in Russia.
  • Govor, who has served as a McDonald's licensee and has operated 25 restaurants in Siberia, will run the business under a different brand name.
  • The agreement remains subject to certain conditions, including regulatory approval, with closing expected to occur in the coming weeks. Financial terms were not disclosed.
  • The sale of the Russian business was not unexpected.
  • Shares of MCD fell 0.41% in premarket trading.
