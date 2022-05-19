McDonald's finds a buyer for its business in Russia
May 19, 2022
- McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) announced that it entered into a sale and purchase agreement with existing licensee Alexander Govor to sell the entire restaurant portfolio in Russia.
- Govor, who has served as a McDonald's licensee and has operated 25 restaurants in Siberia, will run the business under a different brand name.
- The agreement remains subject to certain conditions, including regulatory approval, with closing expected to occur in the coming weeks. Financial terms were not disclosed.
- The sale of the Russian business was not unexpected.
- Shares of MCD fell 0.41% in premarket trading.