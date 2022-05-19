Arch Resources announces exchanges with holders of ~$125.2M principal amount of convertible notes
May 19, 2022 9:08 AM ETArch Resources, Inc. (ARCH)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor6 Comments
- Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH) has entered into separate, privately negotiated exchange agreements with a limited number of holders of its 5.25% Convertible Senior Notes due 2025.
- The agreements will exchange ~$125.2M principal amount of notes for consideration consisting of an aggregate of ~$130.1M in cash and a number of shares of Arch Resources' common stock.
- The exchanges are expected to be consummated on or about May 25, 2022.
- Following the closing of the exchanges, Arch Resources expects that ~$30M in aggregate principal amount of notes will remain outstanding with terms unchanged.