Dow Jones, S&P 500 drop as profit and recession worries rise

The stock market is falling again Thursday, adding to the losses seen in the rout of the previous session.

The retail sector joined the tech sector under massive selling pressure yesterday, raising big concerns about the health of the consumer through the rest of the year. In Thursday's early going, Consumer Staples are leading the retreat.

The S&P 500 (SP500) -1.1%, falling 44 points to about 3,879. The Nasdaq (COMP.IND) -0.8%, dropping 91 points to around 11,327. The Dow (DJI) -1.4%, adding another 450-point slide to the more than 1,100 points lost during the previous session.

"If the S&P 500 does see a 7th week in negative territory, then that would be the longest run of weekly declines for the index since 2001," Deutsche Bank's Jim Reid said.

The 10-year Treasury yield is down 11 basis points to 2.77%, while the 2-year yield is down 9 basis points to 2.58%. That's brought the 2s10s spread back down below 20 basis points.

"We effectively had a bubble in long-duration assets, that bubble is now deflating," Richard Bernstein said on Bloomberg TV.

On the economic front, the Philly Fed index fell much more than expected to 2.6, but the prices paid component also dropped. But jobless claims hit a four-month high.

"The supply chain numbers are mixed, with unfilled orders rebounding after an inexplicable plunge in April, but delivery times were little changed; both are well down from their highs but are still elevated by normal standards," Pantheon Macro said. "Prices paid dipped but likely will rebound in June on the back of higher oil prices."

"We’re much less happy, though, about the second straight drop in capex plans for the next six months, to 9.6, from 19.9 in April and 24.8 in March. This might just be noise, or a temporary reaction to the surge in energy prices, but if it is sustained and replicated across the country, it would send a clear signal of a potential softening in capex."

