Bragg Gaming lands final approval on Spin Games acquisition deal
May 19, 2022 9:14 AM ETBragg Gaming Group Inc. (BRAG)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- Bragg Gaming Group (NASDAQ:BRAG) announced Thursday it has secured the final license approval from Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board needed for closing its longstanding Spin Games' acquisition
- Nevada-based B2B gaming technology and content provider, Spin Games claims of holding licenses in key iGaming-regulated U.S. states including New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Michigan and Connecticut, and supplying Tier 1 operators in these markets.
- "Since announcing the planned acquisition, we have worked closely with the Spin Games’ team to complete the technical integration between our Remote Game Server (RGS) and their technology platform and as a result, we are ready to begin operating in several U.S. markets very quickly following the completion of the acquisition later this month," said Yaniv Spielberg, Chief Strategy Officer for Bragg.
- In the latest earnings report, Bragg reiterated its annual guidance for revenue to range between €68-72 million and Adjusted EBITDA of €9.5-10.5 million that represent the year-over-year growth of about 20% and 39%. respectively.