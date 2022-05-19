Allison Transmission to aid propulsion solutions for the U.S. Army’s CTT vehicle program
May 19, 2022 9:16 AM ETAllison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (ALSN)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) will support multiple customers through the U.S. Army’s newest tactical wheeled vehicle program named the Common Tactical Truck.
- CTT has the potential to field more than 7,000 new vehicles once full rate production begins, representing over $150M in revenue for company’s defense end market.
- It will support fuel efficiency targets by incorporating propulsion systems equipped with FuelSense 2.0, an advanced set of software and electronic controls that deliver quantifiable fuel savings of up to 6% without sacrificing performance.
- Prototype vehicle testing will begin in late 2023 with an award decision occurring as early as 2025.