NeuroMetrix wins approval of neuromodulation device for fibromyalgia; shares up 42%
May 19, 2022 9:21 AM ETNeuroMetrix, Inc. (NURO)By: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor
- The U.S. FDA granted De Novo authorization to NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO) for its Quell neuromodulation device used to treat fibromyalgia.
- Shares are up 42% in premarket trading.
- Quell is the first non-pharmacological treatment for the condition approved by the agency.
- Quell is considered transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation device.
- Data submitted by NeuroMetrix showed that in a subgroup analysis of subjects with high pain sensitivity, the Patient Global Impression of Change was 1.25 points higher in the treatment arm compared to the placebo arm.