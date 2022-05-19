NeuroMetrix wins approval of neuromodulation device for fibromyalgia; shares up 42%

May 19, 2022 9:21 AM ETNeuroMetrix, Inc. (NURO)By: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor

  • The U.S. FDA granted De Novo authorization to NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO) for its Quell neuromodulation device used to treat fibromyalgia.
  • Shares are up 42% in premarket trading.
  • Quell is the first non-pharmacological treatment for the condition approved by the agency.
  • Quell is considered transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation device.
  • Data submitted by NeuroMetrix showed that in a subgroup analysis of subjects with high pain sensitivity, the Patient Global Impression of Change was 1.25 points higher in the treatment arm compared to the placebo arm.
