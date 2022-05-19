J&J Snack Foods to acquire Dippin’ Dots

May 19, 2022

Bent arrow of two red and white ones merging on turquoise blue background.

yalcinsonat1/iStock via Getty Images

  • J&J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) to acquire an ice cream industry pioneer Dippin’ Dots, L.L.C. for $222M.
  • The addition will be funded through a combination of cash and senior debt financing and is expected to be accretive to J&J’s annual operating results and is anticipated to close by the end of June 2022.
  • The deal expected to be accretive to J&J’s annual operating results.
  • Commenting on the transaction, Dan Fachner, J&J Snack Foods President and Chief Executive Officer stated, "With this acquisition, we can further leverage our combined strength in entertainment and amusement locations, theaters, convenience, and supermarkets to realize added scale, operational and go-to-market synergies and create new selling opportunities among an expanded customer base."
