Biomea Fusion selects BMF-500 as potential AML therapy
May 19, 2022 9:20 AM ETBiomea Fusion, Inc. (BMEA)By: Dania Nadeem, SA News Editor
- Biomea Fusion (NASDAQ:BMEA) said on Thursday it had selected its second product candidate, BMF-500, a potent covalent investigational third-generation FLT3 inhibitor, to treat acute myeloid leukemia (AML).
- The company's BMF-500 was discovered and developed using its proprietary Fusion System, and designed to be clinically effective at relatively low drug concentrations.
- BMF-500 and BMF-219 could potentially treat AML patients as single agents or in combination, the company said.
- About 30% of AML patients have a FLT3 mutation with limited treatment options.