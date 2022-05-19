180 Degree Capital announces closing, receipt of $12.3M in cash
May 19, 2022 9:22 AM ET180 Degree Capital Corp (TURN)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- 180 Degree Capital (NASDAQ:TURN) has announced that it received $12.3M, or $1.19 per share, in cash following the close of the sale of its rights to potential future milestone payments from the acquisition of Petra Pharma Corporation by Eli Lilly and Co.
- “This substantial addition to 180’s permanent capital comes at an opportune time as the current market environment presents attractive investment opportunities that we believe have the potential to generate gross returns of at least 100% over a three-year period.” said Kevin M. Rendino, CEO.