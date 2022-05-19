TransCode Therapeutics acquires option for radiotheranostic technology

  • RNA oncology company committed to defeating cancer using RNA therapeutics, TransCode Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RNAZ) executes an option agreement to negotiate an exclusive, worldwide, royalty-bearing license related to a radiotheranostic technology.
  • The use of radioisotopes is a (re)emerging approach for many drug development companies in the treatment of cancer.
  • “We are excited by the potential of radiolabeled therapeutics not just to augment the capabilities of our TTX delivery system, but also to enhance the activity of our existing and future RNA-based therapeutics in the treatment of multiple types and stages of cancer,” commented Michael Dudley, CEO.
