Helbiz, alloggio to conduct e-scooter trial
May 19, 2022 9:24 AM ETHelbiz, Inc. (HLBZ)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- Helbiz (NASDAQ:HLBZ) has announced a strategic trial with Australian short-term rental accommodation company, alloggio.
- The program, which kicks off in June, will enable Helbiz to expand its e-scooter offerings to the Asia Pacific region for the first time.
- At least 100 e-scooters will be rolled out to alloggio guests and staff. Helbiz will initially provide scooters at some of alloggio’s major holiday destination hubs including Noosa, Brisbane, and Magnetic Island in Queensland.
- Mitchell Price will oversee the operations and expansion of Helbiz’s micro-mobility program as Regional Managing Director for the Asia Pacific Region.