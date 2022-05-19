Advanced Micro Devices partners with Google Cloud to help with chip design workloads

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) said on Thursday that it was partnering with Google (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Cloud to aid in chip-design workloads and enhance AMD's data centers.

As part of the multi-year deal, AMD (AMD) will use Google (GOOGL) (GOOG) Cloud's global scale, including its storage, networking and machine learning capabilities to help improve its hybrid and multi-cloud strategy for its chip design needs.

"In today's semiconductor environment, the speed, scale, and security of the cloud unlock much needed flexibility," said Sachin Gupta, GM and VP, Infrastructure, at Google Cloud in a statement. "We are pleased to provide the infrastructure required to meet AMD's compute performance needs and equip the company with our AI solutions to continue designing innovative chips."

"We're happy to work with Google Cloud to take advantage of their wealth of cloud features and the capabilities of 3rd Gen EPYC," Mydung Pham, corporate vice president, Silicon Design Engineering, at AMD.

Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) shares fell 0.5% to $95.75 in premarket trading while Alphabet, Google's (GOOG) (GOOGL) parent company, saw its shares fall slightly less than 1%.

Earlier this week, investment firm Piper Sandler upgraded Advanced Micro Devices (AMD), noting that some of its fears about the company have not "played out as expected."