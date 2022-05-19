National Grid Non-GAAP EPS of 61.4p, revenue of £18.45B
May 19, 2022 9:27 AM ETNational Grid plc (NGG)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- National Grid press release (NYSE:NGG): FY Non-GAAP EPS of 61.4p.
- Revenue of £18.45B (+35.0% Y/Y).
- Guidance includes WPD, assumes that the sale of the Narragansett Electric Company (Rhode Island) completes in Q1 of FY2022/23 and the sale of a 60% stake in National Grid Gas completes in the third quarter of this financial year.
- Financial outlook over the five year period 2020/21 to 2025/26 remains unchanged: Total cumulative capex of £30-£35 billion; Asset Growth CAGR2 of 6-8% backed by strong balance sheet; Driving underlying EPS CAGR of 5-7% from the 2020/21 EPS baseline of 54.2 pence per share ; Credit metrics consistent with current Group rating; Regulatory gearing to settle slightly above 70% once all three transactions are completed. Following strong earnings growth in the first full year of the plan, we expect earnings for 2022/23 to be broadly flat on 2021/22, assuming an exchange rate of £1:$1.30.