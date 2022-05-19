Kodiak Sciences opens new Swiss facility to scale up manufacturing of lead drug candidate

  • Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD), which develops therapies for retinal diseases, and Swiss manufacturing company Lonza announced the opening of a new bioconjugation facility within Lonza's Visp, Switzerland manufacturing complex.
  • The facility will support the scaled manufacturing of KOD's lead therapeutic candidate KSI-301.
  • Once fully operational and if KSI-301 is approved for commercial use, the facility will have the capacity to supply over 10M dose equivalents of KSI-301 annually.
  • KOD stock +10.5% to $6.63 in Thursday premarket trading. Up to Wednesday's close, the stock had lost nearly 93% YTD.
