Kodiak Sciences opens new Swiss facility to scale up manufacturing of lead drug candidate
May 19, 2022 9:27 AM ETKodiak Sciences Inc. (KOD)By: Anuron Mitra, SA News Editor
- Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD), which develops therapies for retinal diseases, and Swiss manufacturing company Lonza announced the opening of a new bioconjugation facility within Lonza's Visp, Switzerland manufacturing complex.
- The facility will support the scaled manufacturing of KOD's lead therapeutic candidate KSI-301.
- Once fully operational and if KSI-301 is approved for commercial use, the facility will have the capacity to supply over 10M dose equivalents of KSI-301 annually.
- KOD stock +10.5% to $6.63 in Thursday premarket trading. Up to Wednesday's close, the stock had lost nearly 93% YTD.