Harley Davidson (NYSE:HOG -7.7%) shares headed south on Thursday after announcing a surprise two-week hiatus to vehicle assembly and shipments.

The Milwaukee-based motorcycle manufacturer announced it will “suspend all vehicle assembly and shipments (excluding LiveWire) for a two-week period” on Thursday morning prior to the market open.

“This decision, taken out of an abundance of caution, is based on information provided by a third-party supplier to Harley-Davidson late on Tuesday (5/17) concerning a regulatory compliance matter relating to the supplier's component part,” a company statement read.

Further details on the suspension, the specific supplier urging caution, or particular compliance issues were not provided.

Shares fell over 10% at Thursday’s market open before recouping some losses in early trading.

This is a developing story.