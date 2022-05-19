Snow Lake Lithium (NASDAQ:LITM) +9.7% pre-market on Thursday after saying it received significant results from its first drill tests from the Grass River Pegmatite dyke at the Snow Lake Lithium project in Manitoba.

Snow Lake (LITM) said the Grass River Pegmatite dyke has defined widths of 5-6 meters, and results were obtained with high-grade spodumene material from the third GRP hole, returning an intercept of 3.35% Li2O over three meters.

The company said additional analysis will need to be reviewed to put an orientation and clear dip on the dyke swarm.

Snow Lake (LITM) also said its exploration permits were extended by Manitoba's provincial government.

