Tricida stops kidney disease study of veverimer due to administrative reasons

Tricida (NASDAQ:TCDA) said it is stopping its VALOR-CKD trial of veverimer for kidney disease early due to administrative reasons pursuant to a study protocol to allow for six months of financial runway after reporting top-line results, which is expected early in Q4 2022.

"We have previously received feedback from the FDA on the administrative stop and believe that stopping the VALOR-CKD trial early will allow us to obtain interpretable data from the trial. We expect this data will allow us to evaluate how treatment with veverimer impacts slowing of CKD progression in patients with metabolic acidosis and CKD," said Tricida's President and CEO Gerrit Klaerner.

In August 2020, the FDA rejected the company's application seeking approval of veverimer to treat metabolic acidosis in patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD). The U.S. drug regulator had cited the need of additional data beyond the TRCA-301 and TRCA-301E trials.

Then the company met with the FDA in October 2020 with a proposal to conduct an interim analysis of serum bicarbonate data from the VALOR-CKD study. But the FDA said it would also require data on veverimer’s effect on CKD progression from a near-term interim analysis and that the agency would not rely solely on serum bicarbonate data for determining efficacy.

The VALOR-CKD trial began in Q4 2018, according to Tricida.

The company said in a May 19 press release that, as of May 18, the average treatment duration of 1480 patients randomized in the trial was ~25 months, and the study had accrued 237 people with positively adjudicated primary goal events, defined as renal death, end-stage renal disease (ESRD), or greater than or equal to 40% reduction in estimated glomerular filtration rate (eGFR).

Tricida (TCDA) added that it will continue to accrue primary endpoint events as patients complete their participation in the trial, which for the last patient is currently expected to occur in Q3 2022.

The company had noted in March that it expects top-line data from VALOR-CKD trial in Q4 due to the war in Ukraine.