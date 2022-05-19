IMAX, Dolphin Entertainment team on documentary slate
May 19, 2022 9:47 AM ETIMAX Corporation (IMAX), DLPNBy: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor
- NYSE:IMAX and Dolphin Entertainment (NASDAQ:DLPN) have come to a multi-year deal to finance, produce and distribute a slate of feature-length documentary films.
- That starts with a project called The Blue Angels, depicting the flashy Navy/Marine Corps flight squadron, developed and co-produced by J.J. Abrams' Bad Robot Productions and Zipper Bros Films. The film is shot with the latest IMAX cameras, taking viewers "inside the helmet" as the squadron performs its stunts.
- That film is set for IMAX theaters in 2023.
- IMAX is simply best-in-class when it comes to the movie-going experience," says Dolphin CEO Bill O'Dowd. "And certain stories, like The Blue Angels, can only be enjoyed to their fullest potential if seen in the IMAX Experience.
- IMAX stock is up 1.6%.