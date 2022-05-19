DarioHealth bags two commercial contracts for digital therapeutic solutions
May 19, 2022 9:52 AM ETDarioHealth Corp. (DRIO)By: Dania Nadeem, SA News Editor
- DarioHealth (NASDAQ:DRIO) said on Thursday it had bagged two new contracts to provide digital therapeutics solutions to a national employer and a provider, both of which are expected to begin enrolling members in Q3.
- The company said it will provide Texas-based, national employer digital behavioral health support for employees in 17 states across the south and southeast United States.
- While the east-coast provider group chose Dario to provide solution for patients living with diabetes, high blood pressure and weight management support.
- "These new contracts are expected to add to our continuing revenue growth in 2022 and move us closer to our goal of contract additions in the current year," said Rick Anderson, President of North America at DRIO.