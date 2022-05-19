Immunome publishes data showing its antibody cocktail clears Omicron variant in hamsters
May 19, 2022 9:52 AM ETImmunome, Inc. (IMNM)By: Anuron Mitra, SA News Editor
- Immunome (NASDAQ:IMNM) on Thursday published data showing that its COVID-19 antibody cocktail, IMM-BCP-01, demonstrated potency in clearing the Omicron variant of the coronavirus when tested in hamsters.
- IMM-BCP-01 is a three-antibody cocktail targeting non-overlapping regions of the spike protein of SARS-CoV-2.
- The data showed that a combination of two of the antibodies in the cocktail - IMM20253 and IMM20184 - successfully neutralized the Omicron variant in hamsters.
- The IMM20253 antibody also showed activity against the Omicron BA.2 subvariant in pseudovirus testing.
- IMNM published the data on bioRxiv, a website that publishes scientific research before it is peer-reviewed and submitted to journals.
- The company has submitted an investigational new drug application for IMM-BCP-01 and plans to start a placebo-controlled dose escalation study of the antibody cocktail in COVID-19 patients.
- IMNM stock +3.2% to $2.93 in morning trade.