LiveOne updates on financial guidance, repurchases 500K shares

May 19, 2022 9:52 AM ETLiveOne, Inc. (LVO)By: Mary Christine Joy, SA News Editor
  • Music, entertainment and technology platform LiveOne (NASDAQ:LVO) provided an update on its financial guidance and announced a repurchase of 500K shares.
  • The company maintained the Fiscal Q1 2023 positive adjusted EBITDA guidance and between $125M and $140M Fiscal 2023 revenue guidance.
  • Consensus revenue estimate for Fiscal Q1 2023 stands at $30.69M, and for Fiscal 2023 is $132.22M.
  • LVO said it is implementing additional cost and expense reductions from both operations and corporate overhead, a move anticipated to increase the previously implemented $14M of annual cost savings to a total of over $20M in Fiscal 2023.
  • The share repurchases were made under its announced 2M stock repurchase program, for which authorization expires on Jan. 31, 2023.
