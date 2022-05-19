BNY Mellon stock downgraded to Hold at Deutsche Bank on weak market conditions

May 19, 2022

BNY Mellon Center

RiverNorthPhotography/iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

  • Deutsche Bank analyst Brian Bedell downgrades Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) to Hold from Buy as he sees less upside for trust banks vs. prior estimates. BK stock is slipping 1.1% in early Thursday trading.
  • "We have become somewhat generally less enthused about the medium to long-term outlooks for trust banks, given we now see the weaker market conditions as more significantly mitigating the benefits of higher interest rates," Bedell wrote in a note to clients.
  • That's especially the case for BNY Mellon (BK), where the analyst cut his EPS estimates by 6%-7% and now expects single-digit EPS growth this year for the fourth straight year, he added.
  • The Hold rating agrees with the SA Quant rating and breaks from the average Wall Street rating of Buy.
