Leading indicator unexpectedly slides in April as consumer expectations worsen
May 19, 2022 10:02 AM ETBy: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor3 Comments
- April Leading Indicators: -0.3% to 119.2 vs. +0.3% expected and +0.3% prior.
- April's decline reflected weak consumer expectations and a decline in residential building permits amid rising interest rates, said Ataman Ozyildirim, senior director of Economic Research at The Conference Board.
- Conference Board Coincident Economic Index for the U.S.: +0.4% to 108.8 vs. +0.4% in March.
- Lagging Economic Index: +0.4% to 111.6 vs. +0.6% in the previous month.
- Despite a series of macro headwinds, "we project the US economy should resume expanding in Q2 following Q1's contraction in real GDP," Ozyildirim said, adding that the Conference Board still projects U.S. GDP growth of 2.3% Y/Y in 2022.
- Earlier, jobless claims hit a four-month high.