Existing home sales fall more than expected in April
May 19, 2022 10:03 AM ETBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor
- April Existing Home Sales: -0.3% to 5.61M vs. 5.650M expected and 5.75M prior (revised from 5.77M).
- Y/Y, existing home sales fell 2.4%.
- "Higher home prices and sharply higher mortgage rates have reduced buyer activity,” said Lawrence Yun, National Association of Realtor’s chief economist. “It looks like more declines are imminent in the upcoming months, and we’ll likely return to the pre-pandemic home sales activity after the remarkable surge over the past two years."
- Inventory of unsold existing homes increased to 1.03M by the end of April, or the equivalent of 2.2 months at the monthly sales pace, up from 2.0 months of inventory in March.
- Median existing-home sales price to $391.2K from $375.3K in March.
