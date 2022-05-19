Existing home sales fall more than expected in April

May 19, 2022 10:03 AM ETBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor

House with ""sold"" sign in front yard

Ariel Skelley/DigitalVision via Getty Images

  • April Existing Home Sales: -0.3% to 5.61M vs. 5.650M expected and 5.75M prior (revised from 5.77M).
  • Y/Y, existing home sales fell 2.4%.
  • "Higher home prices and sharply higher mortgage rates have reduced buyer activity,” said Lawrence Yun, National Association of Realtor’s chief economist. “It looks like more declines are imminent in the upcoming months, and we’ll likely return to the pre-pandemic home sales activity after the remarkable surge over the past two years."
  • Inventory of unsold existing homes increased to 1.03M by the end of April, or the equivalent of 2.2 months at the monthly sales pace, up from 2.0 months of inventory in March.
  • Median existing-home sales price to $391.2K from $375.3K in March.
  • Last month, U.S. homebuilders urged White House to address housing affordability woes
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.