Adhera Therapeutics appoints new Chairman of the Board, focuses on uplist to Nasdaq
May 19, 2022 10:10 AM ETAdhera Therapeutics, Inc. (ATRX)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Adhera Therapeutics (OTCPK:ATRX +10.9%) is pleased to announce the appointment of Trond K. Waerness as Chairman of the Co.’s Board of Directors.
- Mr. Waerness has been serving as a Director at Adhera since April 2021, will be replacing Andrew Kucharchuk, who will remain CEO and Vice-Chairman.
- The Co. has also nominated Zahed Subhan, who currently serves on Adhera’s Board of Directors, as interim Chief Scientific Officer.
- “Trond is the ideal Chairman to lead Adhera as we move our lead drug candidates for Type 1 diabetes and Parkinson’s disease into mid-stage clinical trials and work to uplist our company to the NASDAQ exchange.” said Andrew Kucharchuk.