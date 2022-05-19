Drugmakers targeting vaccines and therapeutics for Monkeypox are trading higher in the morning hours Thursday as countries from the U.S. to Portugal report more cases of the virus.

The U.S. has confirmed one infection, and 13 suspected cases are under investigation in Canada. Portugal and Spain have confirmed five and seven cases, respectively.

Notable gainers include, SIGA Technologies (SIGA), the maker of tecovirimat oral therapy for the infection and Tonix Pharmaceuticals (TNXP), a developer of a vaccine called TNX-801 for both smallpox and monkeypox.

Meanwhile, Danish vaccine maker Bavarian Nordic (OTCPK:BVNKF) (OTCPK:BVNRY) announced on Wednesday that the U.S. exercised the first options under its contract to procure a version of its Jynneos smallpox vaccine, which is also indicated for Monkeypox.

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) a rival of Bavarian Nordic (OTCPK:BVNKF) with its ACAM2000 smallpox vaccine, is also on the rise.

A relative of smallpox, Monkeypox is a rare viral infection most common in remote parts of Central and West Africa.

While most people recover from Monkeypox within a few weeks, the studies in central Africa have indicated that the disease can kill one in 10 infected people, according to the World Health Organization.

The infection gives rise to symptoms such as fever, headache, muscle aches, backache, swollen glands, shivering and exhaustion within five to 21 days, following which a rash appears one to five days after these symptoms.

While Monkeypox does not readily spread between humans, the touching of clothing, bedding or towels used by patients with the rash could transmit the disease.

Bavarian Nordic (OTCPK:BVNKF) said Thursday it secured a contract from an undisclosed European country to deliver Jynneos vaccine known as Imvanex in the region.