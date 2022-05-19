J&J touts Tremfya in-vitro studies differentiating it from AbbVie's Skyrizi

  • Johnson & Johnson's (NYSE:JNJ) Janssen unit said that new in-vitro data indicates that Tremfya (guyselkumab) can bind to both CD64 positive (CD64+) cells as well as interleukin (IL)-23.
  • Janssen noted that because Tremfya binds simultaneously to CD64 and IL-23, it has the potential to neutralize IL-23 right at the source where it is produced. Both cells are key parts of the immune system.
  • The company said that AbbVie's (NYSE:ABBV) Skyrizi (risankizumab) "shows negligible bonding to CD64."
  • Tremfya is approved for plaque psoriasis and psoriatric arthritis.
  • J&J (JNJ) recorded $590M in Tremfya sales in its Q1 2022 results.
