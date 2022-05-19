Kohl's may be leaning toward remaining independent - report
May 19, 2022 10:14 AM ETKohl's Corporation (KSS)By: Joshua Fineman, SA News Editor4 Comments
- Kohl's Corp. (NYSE:KSS) may be leaning toward remaining independent, according to an earlier report from Women's Wear Daily, which cited industry speculation.
- Kohl's Chairman Peter Boneparth is said to be against selling the department store chain, according to the report, which cited a source familiar.
- The report comes after Kohl's earlier Thursday with their Q1 results said that it expects “fully-financed final bids to be submitted in the coming weeks.” The activist pushing for the company to sell itself was dealt a blow last week when Kohl's holders rejected all of activist Macellum's 10 board nominees.
- For its Q1 results, the Menomonee Falls-based department store reported non-GAAP EPS of $0.11, coming in $0.59 below estimates. Meanwhile, revenue of $3.72 billion narrowly edged expectations by $30 million.
- The report also comes after the retailer announced late on Wednesday that its chief marketing officer and chief merchandising officer were set to soon depart.