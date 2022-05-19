Mortgage rates inch down to 5.25%, still above 5% mark
- 30-year fixed-rate mortgage averaged 5.25% with an average 0.9 point for the week ending May. 19, 2022, down from last week when it averaged 5.30%; higher than 3% a year ago, according to the Freddie Mac Primary Mortgage Survey.
- "As a result, purchase demand is waning, and homebuilder sentiment has dropped to the lowest level in nearly two years. Builders are also dealing with rising costs, meaning this posture is likely to continue," chief economist Sam Khater commented.
- 15-year fixed-rate mortgage averaged 4.43% with an average 0.9 point, down from last week when it averaged 4.48% and a year ago at this time, the 15-year FRM averaged 2.29%.
- 5-year Treasury indexed hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage averaged 4.08% with an average 0.2 point, up from last week when it averaged 3.98% and a year ago at this time, the 5-year ARM averaged 2.59%.
- In early May, Fed raised its benchmark interest rate by a half-percentage point and signaled more big rate hikes to come; Fed's move, its most aggressive since 2000, will mean higher costs for mortgages as well as credit cards, auto loans and other borrowing for individuals and businesses.
- However, buyers indicated a sign of relent when applications to buy a home dropped 17% last week from prior year and applications to refinance a loan were down 71% from this time last year.
- As per NAR data, the number of signed contracts to buy a home fell in March, marking five months of declines in a row.
- On May 16th, the Mortgage Bankers Association forecast that 30-year rates will close out 2022 at 5%, and in April, Freddie Mac forecast that the 30-year fixed-rate mortgage would average 4.6% for FY22.
- Homebuilding stocks - (DHI), (KBH), (LEN), (TOL), (PHM), (NVR); ETFs Watch: (XHB), (REM), (REZ), (HOMZ)