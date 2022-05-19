Biora receives patent for targeted drug delivery system platform
May 19, 2022 10:21 AM ETBiora Therapeutics, Inc. (BIOR)By: Dania Nadeem, SA News Editor
- Biora Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BIOR +4.5%) said on Thursday it had received a new patent related to its Drug Delivery System platform, which is under development.
- The company said the technology is applicable to any ingestible device, whether the device is for sampling, diagnostics, or drug delivery.
- The Drug Delivery System platform can deliver liquid drug formulations, including peptides and proteins, which are difficult to formulate into orally available forms.
- The company said a clinical study to test the drug delivery system in active ulcerative colitis patients is currently recruiting.
- "There is currently no way to deliver the appropriate therapeutic doses directly to the site of disease, and increasing the systemic dose is limited by toxicity issues," said Adi Mohanty, Chief Executive Officer of Biora, adding that its technology may enable delivery of targeted therapeutics directly to the GI tract.