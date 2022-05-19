Akamai gains on report of takeover speculation
May 19, 2022 10:36 AM ETAkamai Technologies, Inc. (AKAM)By: Joshua Fineman, SA News Editor4 Comments
- Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) quickly rose 2.7% after a report on takeover speculation.
- There's speculation that the cloud services and content delivery company may be seeing interest from a mystery buyer, according to a Betaville "uncooked" alert. The identify of the potential bidder couldn't be learned. Akamai (AKAM) has a market cap of about $16 billion.
- Earlier this month, Akamai Technologies shares dropped 9.7% in response to the cloud services firm's Q1 results that was followed by a string of ratings and PT cuts.