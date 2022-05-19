Akamai gains on report of takeover speculation

May 19, 2022 10:36 AM ETAkamai Technologies, Inc. (AKAM)By: Joshua Fineman, SA News Editor4 Comments

Akamai Technologies headquarters in Silicon Valley

Sundry Photography/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) quickly rose 2.7% after a report on takeover speculation.
  • There's speculation that the cloud services and content delivery company may be seeing interest from a mystery buyer, according to a Betaville "uncooked" alert. The identify of the potential bidder couldn't be learned. Akamai (AKAM) has a market cap of about $16 billion.
  • Earlier this month, Akamai Technologies  shares dropped 9.7% in response to the cloud services firm's Q1 results that was followed by a string of ratings and PT cuts.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.