Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB) trades higher after reporting 32% growth in merchandise value for the first quarter of 2022 coming along the top-line beat in earnings results.

The Singapore-based ride sharing and food delivery company, Grab is the largest SPAC that went public last year, with a market cap of around $40B.

The company's Q1 Revenue of $228M (+5.6% Y/Y), beat estimates by $86.34M. Gross merchandise value reached $4.81B, increase of 32% Y/Y.

By segment: Deliveries, Revenue of $91M (+70% Y/Y) and GMV +50% Y/Y; Mobility, Revenue of $112M (-22% Y/Y) and GMV of +3% Y/Y; Financial Services, Revenue of $11M (+52% Y/Y) and GMV +23%.

Financial Services Total Payments Volume (TPV) increased 32% to $3.6B for Pre-InterCo and 20% to $1.36B for Pre-InterCo Off-Grab.

The growth in revenue and gross merchandise value is attributed to mobility segment acceleration, strong core food and groceries growth as the company expanded its merchant selection and contributions from Jaya Grocer.

Grab told it has started the integration of Jaya Grocer stores onto its groceries marketplace in Malaysia and plan to complete it in second-half of 2022.

Adjusted EBITDA was negative $287M, declining from negative $111M a year ago on higher regional costs and incentive investments; however, shows $17M improvement on sequential basis.

Monthly transacting users were 30.9M, +30% Y/Y.

GAAP EPS of -$0.11 in-line.

Q2 2022 Outlook: Deliveries GMV expected between $2.550$2.65B; Mobility GMV of $0.95-$1B; and Financial Services Total Payments Volume of $3.50-$3.60B.

FY 2022 Outlook: Group GMV is expected to be 30% to 35% higher YoY; and Revenue of $1.2-$1.3B vs. consensus of $925.50M.

Forward Looking Statements: "We are also targeting long-term segment adjusted EBITDA margins for mobility and deliveries of 12% and 3% and above, respectively," the management said. "We are optimistic that our mobility supply will stabilize in the second-half of 2022, and that mobility driver incentives as a percentage of GMV will taper in that period."

Stock Performance: Grab shares are up 23% in early trading on Wednesday. On historical price performance chart, the stock has went up from $10 to $17 right after the merger with SPAC Altimeter Growth, but has been plummeting since. It is now down more than 80% from its high last year trading at $3.15 currently.

"The company is trying to build a Super App by launching more products beyond ride sharing. There are huge opportunities ahead, but valuation is still elevated compared to peers and profitability remains an issue," wrote Seeking Alpha contributor Felix Fung at Hold rating.

