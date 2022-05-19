Healthpeak Properties, Physicians Realty stocks slip after BofA cuts
May 19, 2022 10:38 AM ETHealthpeak Properties, Inc. (PEAK), DOCMPW, LTC, OHIBy: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor
- Shares of Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) -1.8% and Physicians Realty (NYSE:DOC) -1.9% are edging lower in Thursday morning trading after Bank of America analyst Joshua Dennerlein downgraded both health care REITs.
- Dennerlein cut Healthpeak (PEAK) to Neutral from Buy, as expected growth is mostly priced into the stock, he wrote in a note. Meanwhile, shares are off nearly 18% YTD and -15% M/M. Take a look at how Healthpeak fared during Q1.
- As for Physicians Realty (DOC), the analyst lowered his rating to Underperform from Neutral on the basis of prospects for slowing growth given interest rates headwinds. Moreover, rising rates aren't favorable for the REIT since "the majority of DOC’s earnings growth is driven by net acquisitions," Dennerlein said.
- Looking at health care REITs more broadly, SA's Quant Rating screens Omega Healthcare Investors (OHI) as the best rated REIT in the industry, followed by LTC Properties (LTC) and Medical Properties (MPW).
- Towards the end of Oct. 2021, BofA made some changes to ratings on several healthcare REITs.