A post-earnings plummet for shares of Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT -4.5%) is sparking divergent perspectives on Wall Street.

Shares of the Minneapolis-based retailer reeled in Wednesday’s trading, marking a nearly 25% decline that amounted to the deepest drop for the stock since 1987. The catalyst for the cratering of shares was a stunning drop in operating income to $1.3 billion from $2.4 billion as costs related to freight, supply chain disruptions, and staffing slashed margins.

In terms of assessing prospects for the stock, these very inflationary pressures remain top of mind for analysts.

“Cost pressures are greater-than-expected and we think are likely to continue through at least year-end 2022, resulting in considerable earnings pressure,” Stifel analyst Mark Astrachan wrote to clients. “While management anticipates gross margin to improve in [the second half of 2022] as inventories are reduced, that assumes solid comp/traffic trends continue, with no degradation in consumer spending, which we think is far from certain.”

He added that broader economic concerns at present are very likely to impact consumers in Target’s (TGT) customer base, confidence in traffic trends is tenuous at best. Astrachan downgraded shares from “Buy” to “Hold” on the earnings disappointment.

Yet, not all analysts were eager to walk away from bull ratings after the earnings day crash. Indeed, further deterioration of US economic conditions could paradoxically drive shares higher, per RBC Capital Markets analyst Steven Shemesh.

“While lingering cost headwinds and increased uncertainty around the financial health of the US consumer warrant numbers coming down, we remain of the view that TGT is structurally a faster growing, higher margin business post-strategic reset,” he wrote on Thursday. “As such we think the company would weather any potential economic downturn better than they have historically.”

He added that after the “overdone” selloff on Wednesday, the downside is already priced into the stock. As a result, the entry point for opportunistic investors could be quite attractive at this point.

“We believe Target’s steady reinvestment behind digital capabilities, right-sizing price gaps, store remodels, and owned brands will result in a structural step-up in the company’s revenue base,” Shemesh concluded. “While supply chain/inflationary headwinds are bound to weigh on profitability near-term, we believe Target’s size and scale make it one of the best positioned in the space to mitigate these pressures.”

Shemesh reiterated his “Outperform” rating on shares and assigned a $239 price target to the stock, reined in from his pre-earnings target of $294.

