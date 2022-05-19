ZoomInfo slips 12% as short report digs into contract terms
May 19, 2022 10:52 AM ETZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (ZI)By: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor
- ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) has slid 12.3% in the wake of a short report from The Bear Cave, which says it's reviewed "hundreds of pages" of consumer complaints.
- ZoomInfo offers small and medium-sized businesses help on go-to-market intelligence. And The Bear Cave notes the company has "repeatedly highlighted its 100%+ revenue retention metrics and best-in-class database."
- But The Bear Cave says "ZoomInfo often renews contracts against the wishes of its customers, threatens litigation to enforce renewals, and has admitted to the Washington State Attorney General of sometimes doing renewals 'in error.'"
- Freedom of Information Act requests have turned up numerous complaints about the practice, The Bear Cave says, and "upcoming legislation and ongoing litigation may add to the company's headwinds."