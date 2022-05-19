Cannabis cultivator Bright Green stock plunges 52% after two days of impressive gains

May 19, 2022 10:52 AM ETBright Green Corporation (BGXX)By: Val Kennedy, SA News Editor

Smiling Woman In Cannabis Plantation.

ArtistGNDphotography/E+ via Getty Images

Bright Green (NASDAQ:BGXX) stock plunged 52% in morning trading Thursday after two days of scoring impressive gains following the direct listing of its shares on Nasdaq.

Shares of the cannabis cultivator opened at $36.54, reaching a high of $39.65 before sliding. The stock recently changed hands at $23.20, down 52%, at approximately 10:30 a.m. ET.

Bright Green shares debuted on Tuesday, soaring to close 216% over their reference price of $8 per share. The company said in a filing on May 11 that certain registered stockholders planned to offer up to 158.3M shares for the direct listing. Bright Green did not receive any proceeds from the deal.

The stock closed 90% higher on Wednesday.

