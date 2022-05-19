Brickell Biotech begins dosing in phase 1 trial of oral drug BBI-02 for eczema
May 19, 2022 11:07 AM ETBrickell Biotech, Inc. (BBI)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- Brickell Biotech (NASDAQ:BBI) said the first patients were dosed in the single ascending dose (SAD) portion of a phase 1 trial of BBI-02 capsules in healthy adults and patients with atopic dermatitis (AD), also known as eczema.
- "We are excited to announce initiation of the BBI-02-101 study for our lead DYRK1A inhibitor candidate, BBI-02, which marks the first time a DYRK1A inhibitor intended for patients with autoimmune diseases has been administered in humans,” said Brickell Chief Medical Officer Monica Luchi.
- The company said Part 1A of the trial is a SAD evaluation of BBI-02 or placebo in healthy adults, while Part 1B of will be a multiple ascending dose (MAD) assessment of BBI-02 or placebo given once daily for 14 days in healthy adults.
- Brickell plans to enroll in Part 2 of the study, which will compare BBI-02 to placebo in patients with moderate-to-severe AD over 28 days, and will include a preliminary evaluation of efficacy.
- Data from the SAD and MAD parts of the study are expected in early 2023.