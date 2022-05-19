Fed vice chair nominee Michael Barr would be committed to bring down inflation

Michael Barr, the nominee for Federal Reserve Vice Chair for Supervision, said, if confirmed, he would be "strongly committed to bringing down inflation to the Federal Reserve's target of 2%" during his Senate confirmation hearing on Thursday.

When asked if the Federal Reserve has a role in requiring banks to address climate change, Barr said, "No, I think the Federal Reserve is not able to allocate credit" by whether the industry contributes to climate change.

On whether banks should be required to pass climate-related stress tests, he said the "only purpose of the Federal Reserve's scenario analysis is to understand risks."

Barr, currently Dean of the Gerald R. Ford School of Public Policy at the University of Michigan was assistant Treasury Secretary for financial institutions during the Obama administration. He played key roles in the Dodd-Frank Reform Act and in creating the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau.

Developing... check back for updates.

Barr is President Bind's second nominee for the Fed vice chair role. In March Sarah Bloom Raskin withdrew from process after it became clear she could not get enough votes.

Dear readers: We recognize that politics often intersects with the financial news of the day, so we invite you to click here to join the separate political discussion.