Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) had more than half of the North American smartphone market as of the end of the first quarter, aided by consumer demand for the iPhone 13, research firm Canalys said on Thursday.

The research firm noted that the overall market, which grew 4% year-over-year, was propelled in part by 19.9 million units being shipped of Apple (AAPL) devices, up from 16.9 million in the year-ago period, up 19% year-over-year.

Canalys also noted that the iPhone SE, which was announced and launched during the quarter, helped Apple's (AAPL) figures.

“The North American smartphone market has been buoyed by Apple’s strong growth,” said Canalys Analyst Brian Lynch in a statement, adding that the "high popularity" of the iPhone 13 was the key driver.

"With global demand more uncertain, Apple has shifted more devices back into North America after prioritizing other regions in Q4 2021, allowing it to greater fulfill demand and deliver on backorders from the previous quarter," Lynch added.

In addition, Canalys found that Samsung (OTC:SSNLF) saw its market share decline 1% to 27% of the market, though shipments climbed 1% year-over-year to 10.5 million phones.

Rounding out the top five were Lenovo, TCL and Google (GOOG) (GOOGL), accounting for 10%, 4% and 3% of the market, respectively.

Google (GOOG) (GOOGL) saw the highest growth, increasing its shipments 380% year-over-year to 1.2 million units, up from 200,000 in the year-ago period.

Separately on Thursday, investment firm Bank of America raised its estimates for Apple's (AAPL) iPhone, noting it may have been too conservative.