Not a fan of ESG? Then adopt the new ESG Orphans ETF

Environmental, social and corporate governance “ESG” exchange traded funds have grown to become more popular and widely selected amongst the investment community. But for investors that are not believers in ESG, they may look to analyze the Constrained Capital ESG Orphans ETF (NYSEARCA:ORFN), a new anti-ESG fund.

ORFN provides the investment community with access to equities that fall outside of the traditional ESG standards. The fund is built out of names that are considered to be more controversial in nature as it selects stocks from market segments like oil & gas, tobacco, gambling, alcohol, firearms and more.

Per Bloomberg data, four of the top positions that collectively represent more than 25% of the ETF in ORFN are Exxon Mobile (XOM), Chevron (CVX), Philip Morris International (PM), and Raytheon Technologies (RTX).

While the idea of an ETF that is stuffed full of names that are discarded from ESG funds may seem strange to some, the bottom line is that results are usually all that matters. Time will tell, but returns don’t lie, XOM, CVX, PM, and RTX which represent more than a quarter of ORFN are in the green year-to-date compared to ESG funds like the Xtrackers S&P 500 ESG ETF (SNPE) and SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF (EFIV), which are flirting with bear market territory.

Moreover, ORFN uses a passive index approach as it trades on the New York Stock Exchange and is attached with a 0.75% expense ratio.

Year-to-date price action: XOM +41.6%, CVX +38.3%, PM +8.2%, RTX +3.1%, SNPE -18.6%, and EFIV -18.3%.

The ESG space has heard a lot of chatter as Elon Musk’s Tesla was removed from the S&P 500’s ESG Index.