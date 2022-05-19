U.S.-listed Chinese stocks were on a better footing on Thursday after China's top diplomat pushed the U.S. to work on the relationship between the two nations. Yang Jiechi pointed to positive dialogue between the militaries of the two countries, and on issues including climate change, public health and agriculture - while reiterating that the U.S. should not interfere with internal affairs in Beijing.

Investors have been skittish on Chinese stocks listed in the U.S. this year due to ongoing COVID issues, delisting risk, and macroeconomic worries. There is also a big wildcard of when Beijing regulators will give U.S. authorities complete access to audits of Chinese companies listed on U.S. exchanges.

Chinese electric vehicle stocks XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) +4.20%, Nio (NIO) +3.45%, Li Auto (LI) +2.45% and Kandi Technologies (KNDI) +2.36% all cut into their recent losses.

Chinese education stocks TAL Education Group (TAL) +10.41%, New Oriental Education & Technology Gtoup (EDU) +6.25%, Gaotu Techedu (GOTU) +5.80%, 17 Education & Technology Group (YQ) +5.11% and RISE Education Cayman +2.68% also broke higher.

Chinese retailer names Baozun (BZUN) +6.10%, Dada Nexus Limited (DADA) +5.45%, JD.com (JD) +5.20% and Miniso Group (MNSO) +4.45% also tracked back.

