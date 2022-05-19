Monro trading lower after FQ4 results but optimism prevails over Fiscal 2023 sales

May 19, 2022 11:29 AM ETMonro, Inc. (MNRO)By: Mary Christine Joy, SA News Editor
  • Automotive repair and maintenance company Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) is trading ~9% lower after reporting FQ4 2022 non-GAAP EPS of $0.20, a miss by $0.26, but the company is optimistic about Fiscal 2023 sales.
  • For Fiscal 2023, MNRO expects total sales to increase on a yearly basis. Operating expenses are expected to be slightly lower y/y as a percentage of sales.
  • Capital expenditures are expected to be in the range of ~$40M to ~$50M.
  • The company expects continued pressure on gross margins due to investments in store labor.
  • The Fiscal 2023 financial assumptions exclude the profit and loss impacts from divestiture of non-core wholesale and tire distribution assets.
  • The ongoing divestiture impact of non-core wholesale and tire distribution assets are expected to be accretive to overall gross and operating margins and neutral to EPS.
  • MNRO said its Fiscal April comparable store sales were 3% lower y/y, while Fiscal May comparable store sales are trending 3% higher on a larger sales base.
  • The company has raised its quarterly dividend by 7.7%.
  • Crude Value Insights Author Daniel Jones has said Monro is an attractive prospect for value-oriented investors who don't mind some volatility.
