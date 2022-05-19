Sarcos subsidiary wins Air Force Research Laboratory contract

May 19, 2022 11:33 AM ETSarcos Technology and Robotics Corporation (STRC)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
  • Sarcos Defense, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Sarcos Technology and Robotics (NASDAQ:STRC), has won a contract from Air Force Research Laboratory (AFRL) to develop a collaborative sensing platform.
  • The platform will be used for the detection, tracking, and classification of time-critical objects in dynamic adversarial environments to benefit the Department of Defense.
  • Sarcos will develop collaborative sensing algorithms designed to enable autonomous and semi-autonomous platforms to perform accurate detection, tracking and classification of known and unknown objects of interest, both stationary and moving, over space and time.
  • This effort centers around Closed Loop Ubiquitous Tasking and Control of Heterogeneous Exploring Sensors.
