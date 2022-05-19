Synopsys jumps on beating FQ2 estimates, raised guidance
May 19, 2022 11:46 AM ETSNPSBy: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Synopsys (SNPS +12.2%) rallies on beating FQ2 estimates, delivering an outstanding quarter, exceeding its guidance targets with strength across all product groups and geographies.
- Adjusted operating margin by segment: Semiconductor & System Design improved by 600 bps to 39.2%, Software Integrity improved by 250 bps to 11.5% and Total also improved by 580 bps 36.8%.
- Based on strong H1 execution and confidence in the Co.’s business, it has raised full-year targets substantially, the Co. expects to grow annual revenue ~20% and pass the $5B milestone, drive further operating margin expansion, grow EPS by more than 25%, and generate ~$1.6B in operating cash flow.
- For FQ3, Revenue is expected to be between $1.21- $1.24B vs. consensus of $1.14B; GAAP EPS of $1.32-$1.44; and Non-GAAP EPS of $2.01- $2.06 vs. consensus of $1.61.
