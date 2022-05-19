Aileron begins dosing in phase 1b trial of ALRN-6924 to prevent toxicities due to chemotherapy
May 19, 2022 11:52 AM ETAileron Therapeutics, Inc. (ALRN)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- Aileron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALRN) said it treated the first patients in a phase 1b trial of ALRN-6924 to prevent chemotherapy induced toxicities.
- The Boston-based company is evaluating ALRN-6924 for preventing chemotherapy-induced neutropenia, other bone marrow toxicities, and toxicities outside of the bone marrow in patients with p53-mutated breast cancer being treated with chemotherapies, doxorubicin plus cyclophosphamide and docetaxel (AC+D).
- Neutropenia is a condition when the body has fewer neutrophils, type of white blood cells.
- The company expects initial interim results in Q4 2022.