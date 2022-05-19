Pfizer joining Sidekick Health on atopic dermatitis digital therapeutic launch

May 19, 2022 12:02 PM ETPfizer Inc. (PFE)By: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor

Online healthcare app on smartphone screen.

tadamichi/iStock via Getty Images

  • Sidekick Health, an Iceland-based developer of digital therapeutics, and Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) will launch an integrated digital therapeutic to aid those with atopic dermatitis this year.
  • The digital therapeutic is set to launch in the U.K. first, followed by Belgium, Norway, the Netherlands, Sweden, France, Ireland, and Japan later this year.
  • The therapeutic uses education, behavior-changing techniques, and gamification, the connection between triggers and symptoms, and treatment and medication reminders, according to Sidekick.
  • Sidekick noted that a recent study showed its atopic dermatitis digital therapeutic led to a reduction in skin lesion severity and extension by over 40% and ~50% reduction in overall symptoms severity.
  • Pfizer (PFE) and Sidekick are not strangers to each other. They have had a collaboration since June 2020.
