SPAC Kludein I to merge with data solutions provider Near Intelligence

SPAC Kludein I Acquisition Corp. (INKA) is planning to merge with data solutions provider Near Intelligence Holdings in a deal that would give the company a post-deal pro forma market capitalization of nearly $1B.

Near said that the $1B valuation assumes no redemptions and the private placement of $95M in Kludein stock. The transaction is expected to generate gross proceeds of $268M.

The companies added they have executed a $100M committed equity financing facility with CF Principal Investments, an affiliate of Cantor Fitzgerald. In addition, Near investors Sequoia Capital, Telstra Ventures, J.P. Morgan and Greater Pacific Capital have agreed to convert their all of their ownership stakes into company equity.

The combined company’s stock is expected to trade on Nasdaq under the symbol NIR. Near specializes in data intelligence solutions to help businesses better understand customer behavior.

