New Twitter crisis policy will label, limit misinformation posts

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) said Thursday it will roll out a "crisis misinformation" policy that will see the social-media service labeling, and acting to stop the spread of posts determined to contain misinformation.

Such tweets that might get a warning include false event reporting as a conflict evolves; false allegations regarding "use of force, incursions on territorial sovereignty, or around the use of weapons"; "demonstrably false or misleading allegations" about war crimes or mass atrocities; and false info around international community response, sanctions, defense actions or humanitarian operations.

Yoel Roth, Twitter's (TWTR) head of safety and integrity, said that the new policy "will guide our efforts to elevate credible, authoritative information, and will help to ensure viral misinformation isn’t amplified or recommended by us during crises."

The company admitted that it faces challenges when it comes to sorting out information during a crisis. In a statement, Twitter (TWTR) said that in order to determine whether claims are misleading, "we require verification from multiple credible, publicly available sources, including evidence from conflict monitoring groups, humanitarian organizations, open-source investigators, journalists, and more."

Tweets that fit under the policy will receive a warning that users need to click through to continue viewing. And ways to easily spread the information, such as likes, retweets and shares, will be disabled.

Tweets that include "strong commentary, efforts to debunk or fact check, and personal anecdotes or first person accounts" don't fall under the new policy, however

The first iteration of the policy is focused on the war in Ukraine, but it will be updated to to include other forms of crisis, Roth said.

Twitter (TWTR) shares slipped slightly as trading progressed, Thursday, and are down more than 32% since Tesla (TSLA) Chief Executive Elon Musk agreed to buy the company for approximately $44 billion. Since then, Musk has said the deal is on hold until Twitter (TWTR) can clarify the percentage of fake and spam accounts on its platform.